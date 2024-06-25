Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Increased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pool were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded down $24.39 on Tuesday, hitting $313.52. 543,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,992. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $299.24 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.38.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.