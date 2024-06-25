Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $416.00 to $356.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pool traded as low as $299.24 and last traded at $312.18, with a volume of 175653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.91.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

