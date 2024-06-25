Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $416.00 to $356.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pool traded as low as $299.24 and last traded at $312.18, with a volume of 175653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.91.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POOL
Institutional Trading of Pool
Pool Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pool Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pool
- What is a Dividend King?
- Has the Summer Stock Market Rally Peaked?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Reddit Stock and the Rubberband Effect: A Case for Lower Prices
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.