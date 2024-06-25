Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.63

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $18.25. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 6,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pro-Dex worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

