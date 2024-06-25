Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 90 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GATX were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,112,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $141.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

