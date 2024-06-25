Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $156,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

