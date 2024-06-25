Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,188 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after acquiring an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

