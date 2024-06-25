Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $351,000 Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDP opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

