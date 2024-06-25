Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

