Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 9.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 229,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SWI opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.