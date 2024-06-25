Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $386,000 Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,945,000 after acquiring an additional 530,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,069,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,584 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $17,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.20. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.