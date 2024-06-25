Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $401,000 Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $75,163.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $83,212.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $75,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,744 shares in the company, valued at $544,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,967 shares of company stock worth $391,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

