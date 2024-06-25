Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $348,000 in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $98,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after buying an additional 581,094 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZ opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

