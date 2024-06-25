Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $363,000 in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in PROG by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.12. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

