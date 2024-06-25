Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $377,000 in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.45% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

ELTK opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Eltek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Eltek had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

