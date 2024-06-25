Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $385,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 281,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SB opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $631.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Safe Bulkers

About Safe Bulkers

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.