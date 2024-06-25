Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $414,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,461,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 410,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

ROG stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $173.16.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

