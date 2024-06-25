Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $353,000 Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -22.42%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

