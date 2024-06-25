Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $404,000 Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

