Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Bridgewater Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $301.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

