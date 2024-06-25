Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,033 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Movado Group worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 610,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 235,039 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $561.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

