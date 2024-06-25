Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 7,260 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,302,000 after purchasing an additional 160,441 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 141,752 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $46,360.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.80 and a beta of 1.51.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

