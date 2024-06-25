Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $372,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,645,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,986,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 287,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 188,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,384 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

VSCO opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.