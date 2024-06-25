Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.01.

PSFE stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

