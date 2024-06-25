Range Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

