Range Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,121 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

