Range Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

NYSE:MPC opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $111.27 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

