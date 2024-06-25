Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 141 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

