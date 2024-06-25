Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $473.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

