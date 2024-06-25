RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 46,629 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on RE/MAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 12.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.