Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.53

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.53 and traded as high as $27.91. Regional Management shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 15,372 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 8,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

