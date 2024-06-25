Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Reitmans shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1,175,306 shares.
Reitmans Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08.
About Reitmans
Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reitmans
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.