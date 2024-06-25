Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Renasant by 26.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Renasant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.04. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

