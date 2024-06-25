Reviewing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -19.78% -16.88% -11.77% Micromobility.com -723.83% N/A -390.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhihu and Micromobility.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $591.40 million 0.50 -$118.82 million ($1.14) -2.55 Micromobility.com $9.84 million 0.05 -$62.06 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Micromobility.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zhihu and Micromobility.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhihu presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 85.57%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Risk and Volatility

Zhihu has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zhihu beats Micromobility.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

