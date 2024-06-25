Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.99

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.99 and traded as low as C$29.80. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.87, with a volume of 5,133 shares traded.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$327.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

