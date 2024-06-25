Rio2 (CVE:ATM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Rio2 Limited (CVE:ATM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.67. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.
Rio2 Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.
About Rio2
Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
