Robert W. Baird Trims Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Target Price to $20.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $271,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.