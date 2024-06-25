Roth Mkm Lowers Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Price Target to $1.00

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $2.85 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 314.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 225,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,646. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.30.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 150.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

