Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.19. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 9,773 shares.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

