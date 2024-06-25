Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.60. 87,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,627. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day moving average is $561.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

