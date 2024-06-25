Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LLY traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $894.34. 355,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $801.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $905.45. The firm has a market cap of $849.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

