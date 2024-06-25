Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises about 1.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Markel Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 616.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,586.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,568.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,495.22. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

