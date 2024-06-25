Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $170,972,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.55. 124,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

