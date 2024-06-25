Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for about 3.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.6 %

TPX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. 48,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,646. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

