Salvus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.4% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $28.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,009.42. 16,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,458. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,605.00 and a 12 month high of $4,033.00. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,715.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,608.85.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

