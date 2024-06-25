Salvus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AON by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after buying an additional 290,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AON by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in AON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

AON stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.