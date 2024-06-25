Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,710 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $164,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 240,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $56.47.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
