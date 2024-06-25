Salvus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $525.49. 258,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,822. The stock has a market cap of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.66 and a 200-day moving average of $536.63. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

