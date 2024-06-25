Salvus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. 166,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.