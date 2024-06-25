Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 2.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $228.51. 168,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,159. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.