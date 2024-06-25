Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.50. The company had a trading volume of 343,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,640. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.